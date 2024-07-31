She lives on in her immortal masterpieces, Tinubu mourns Onwenu

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of the late legendary singer, songwriter, actor, and politician, Onyeka Onwenu. Tinubu conveyed his condolence in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, titled ‘President Tinubu Mourns Iconic Artiste, Onyeka Onwenu’, on Wednesday.

According to Ngelale, “President Tinubu mourns the passing of the Queen of Songs, whose edifying and mellifluous rendition of ‘One Love’ in the 1990s evoked a fervour of fellowship and harmony. “The President recalls the many artistic interventions of the late musical icon in promoting the public good, noting her classic collaboration with King Sunny Ade on ‘Wait for Me’, a melodic campaign on family planning in the 1980s.” “Ms Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces,” the President stated.

Tinubu celebrated the life of the versatile and extremely gifted artiste who devoted herself to a wide range of artistic endeavours and expressions, bringing joy and laughter to many. He extended his condolences to the entertainment industry, the Imo State Government, and the numerous fans of the departed star over this immeasurable loss. The President prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased artiste, and that “she finds a place yonder where the music never fades, and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun.’

Onwenu, aged 72, was said to have died on Tuesday night at Reddington Hospital in Lagos after collapsing at the birthday party of the CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Stella Okoli, where she had performed.