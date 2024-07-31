Shun calls for hunger protest, SGF appeals to Nigerians

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on Wednesday called on Nigerians not to embark on the planned nationwide protests amid the economic crisis in the land. Akume made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on the eve of the planned demonstrations in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is making concerted efforts to solve the myriads of challenges confronting the nation. “We therefore appeal to Nigerians of whatever persuasion, belief, demography, gender and status to shun calls for protest against hunger by prioritising peace and progress,” the SGF said.

He expressed optimism that with the several interventions by the Federal Government, the hardships Nigerians were experiencing would be a thing of the past. “The ongoing economic hardships would abate very soon and we shall all enjoy endless prosperity. “For the avoidance of doubts, the government of President Tinubu recognises the right to peaceful protest but circumspection and vigilance should be our watchwords.

“Government is weary of the dangers associated with protests that are vulnerable to being highjacked by bandits, insurgents and other criminals. Rather, we request that dialogue should be advanced and we remain open to such,” he said.