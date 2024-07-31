Super Eagles likely to Call up Montpellier Striker, Adams Akor

Montpellier forward Adams Akor has been making a strong case for a call-up to the Super Eagles with his consistent performances over the past three years. This preseason, Akor has continued to impress, showcasing his talent with a standout performance against Saint-Étienne.

In his debut season in France, Akor scored double-digit goals, rekindling memories of legendary compatriot John Utaka for Montpellier fans. Before his move to France, Akor dominated the Norwegian league in 2023, attracting interest from clubs in France, England, and Italy.

The ex-flying Eagle striker is known for his clinical finishing and ability to score quality goals. In 2023, he netted 17 goals and provided two assists in 17 games for Lillestrøm. By the time he departed the Norwegian club, he had amassed over 28 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances, totaling more than 3,300 minutes of play.

With such impressive stats, his call-up to the Super Eagles seems imminent as he continues to be closely monitored by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).