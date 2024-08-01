Governor Adeleke calls for peace, tasks military on national stability

Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has called for peace and unity in Nigeria even as he tasked the military and other security services to redouble their efforts in sustaining national stability. Senator Adeleke made this call when he received the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of The Nigerian Army, Major General Obinna Onubogu in Osogbo.

The Governor who held hours of closed door sessions with the GOC on sustaining peace and stability emphasized the importance of the military’s support in ensuring that the democratic process remains intact. The Governor who praised the Nigerian Army for its unwavering respect for democratic institutions, stressed that loyalty is fundamental for the stability of the nation.

Governor Adeleke stated further that in an era marked by anxiety and protection of lives and property, the collaboration between the political class and the security sector becomes indispensable in providing adequate protection for the citizenry. He told the visiting military delegation that his government has taken all necessary precautions to ensure that Osun remains peaceful without conflicts despite planned nationwide demonstrations. “Let me assure you that we have taken all necessary precautions. We just finished a stakeholders’ meeting and we are all resolved to sustain peace and tranquility in our state of the living spring”, the Governor told the GOC and his delegation.

In his address, the GOC 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General Onubogu said his visit to Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke underscores a critical period in Nigeria’s journey towards stability and unity. According to him, “The visit not only signifies a reaffirmation of the military’s loyalty to democratic principles but also highlights the essential role of the armed forces in maintaining peace during turbulent times.”

He commended Governor Adeleke’s commitment in ensuring that Osun state remains the most peaceful state in the country and reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its citizens.