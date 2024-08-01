Lagos protesters hold street procession despite court order

Despite a court order restraining the #Endbadgovernance protests in Lagos to specific venues, the demonstrators still held street processions in the nation’s commercial capital. A Lagos High Court had on Wednesday granted an exparte application filed by the State’s Attorney General Lawal Pedro (SAN), seeking to restrict the nationwide protest, in Lagos to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park in Ketu.

Justice Emmanuel Ogundare granted the order of pre-emptive remedy by way of an interim injunction to restrict the defendants from converging and carrying out the proposed protests in Lagos from Aug 1-10th except in the two approved locations from 8 am to 6 pm. But the deviant protesters on Thursday marched through Alausa to Ojota, singing solidarity songs and drawing the attention of the government to the plight of the citizens.

They branded placards with several inscriptions like ‘Reverse electricity tariff now,’ ‘Stop corporate capture,’ ‘We need new mass workers party to change Nigeria,’ and ‘This hunger is too much,’ among others. Briefing journalists in Alausa, the demonstrators decried the hunger and economic situation in the country.

On the ground to receive them was the Divisional Police Officer of Alausa, Tokunbo Abaniwonda, who asked them to go to Gani Fawehinmi Park to air their grievances as Alausa is not the designated location.