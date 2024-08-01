‘Millions of Naira down the drain’, Minister laments Kano park looting

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, has condemned the destruction of a technology hub, Nigeria Communication Commission Industrial Park in Kano.

The Digital Innovation Park, designed to support Nigeria’s technical talent accelerator program (3MTT), was set ablaze and looted during the hunger and hardship protests on Thursday. The looting comes just days before its scheduled launch.

Reacting to the development stated in a post via X on Thursday, Tijani said he was “Sad to learn that our Digital Innovation Park in Kano slated for launch next week to support our technical talent accelerator (3MTT) has been set ablaze and looted by protesters.”

He highlighted the immediate impact of this destruction on planned initiatives. “Alongside #3MTT, this building is set to host our buildathon holiday maker programme for secondary school kids starting next week,” he added.

The minister characterised the damage as a setback for the journey to deepening the workforce for technology and creating job opportunities for the youth. “Millions of Naira down the drain,” Tijani said.