Protesters in Abuja defy court order, march to Eagle Square

Protesters on Thursday defied a court order restraining them from holding demonstrations against the government. Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja had on Wednesday restricted protesters in the August 1 demonstration to the MKO Abiola Stadium in the nation’s capital. He issued the order while delivering a ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike.

But the angry demonstrators under the aegis of the ‘Take It Back Movement’ were seen marching towards Eagle Square. They carried placards with several inscriptions like ‘Hunger is enough,’ and ‘End bad governance in Nigeria’ among others. Earlier, they converged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the nation’s capital. An FCT resident who identified himself as Emmanuel Larry said hunger forced him to come out on Thursday morning.

He insisted that the government must heed their demands, saying contrary to some speculations that the protests won’t hold, the demonstrations will be held from August 1 to August 10. “Today is the hunger day, we all promise you that we are going to be the streets of Abuja. Hunger has brought me out, I don’t have money to buy fuel,” he said.

“I don’t have money to buy whatever, there is total bad governance. The government has used propaganda and fake news to tell you that the protests have been cancelled. “The protests have not been cancelled, we are on the street. It is for 10 days. If our demands are not being met, we will remain on the streets. Hunger, insecurity, and poor housing have brought me out. A lot of things are going on in this country.”