Saudi 2034 plans include stadium 350m above ground

Saudi Arabia has submitted plans to build 11 stadiums – including one set 350 metres above ground level – as part of the country’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup. The proposed stadium in Neom, an as-yet-unbuilt city in the north-west of the country, will only be accessible via high-speed lifts and driverless vehicles.

The arena, which is part of the country’s ‘The Line’ project to diversify the kingdom’s economy away from oil, is set to host a quarter-final fixture. Saudi Arabia’s bid is uncontested and the country had until October’s deadline to submit its plans.

Of the 11 new stadiums, eight will be in the capital Riyadh – including the 92,760 King Salman International Stadium, which will host the opening game and the final. The cities of Jeddah, Al Khobar and Abha will also host matches. The 2034 World Cup will be the first time the expanded tournament is held in just one country as a 48-team event.

The hosts are set to be confirmed by the Fifa congress on 11 December.