Police arrest 392 suspected looters of NCC Park in Kano

The Kano State police command said it has arrested a total of 392 who were suspected to have looted the NCC Industrial Park during the nationwide hunger and hardship protest in Kano State on Thursday. The suspects were also arrested in connection to looting of the Kano High Court, and other locations in the state on Thursday.

While briefing journalists on Friday, the police spokesman in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the suspects were arrested with a large number of exhibits on them. The newly built NCC Park was said to have been looted by hoodlums on Thursday. The ICT centre, scheduled for commissioning next week, was also set ablaze during the unrest.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes at the ICT centre where protesters were seen carting away desktop computers, chairs, keyboards, and other valuable appliances before setting the facility on fire.

In response to the violence, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf on Thursday, declared a 24-hour curfew across the state. “We are deeply concerned by the turn of events and are taking all necessary measures to restore order. I urge all residents to remain indoors as security agencies work to enforce the curfew,” Governor Yusuf said.