Yobe: Activities Resume after day 1 of #EndBadGovernance protest

Business activities have resumed in Damaturu the Yobe state capital after the first day of the #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests. Our correspondent who went round town, noticed shops are gradually opening for their day-to-day sales.

As of 10.20 AM, no single protester was seen at the designated take-off points for the protest. As of Thursday, seven mass transit buses were burnt in the Potiskum Local Government Area during the protest. The buses were set ablaze on the premises of the local government secretariat in Potiskum on Thursday.

An eyewitness in the North-East state said that some persons came in their numbers to cause mayhem but were quickly prevented by the security personnel.

The Spokesman for the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident at Potiskum, saying the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Propagated on social media, the nationwide protests against economic hardship started on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and is scheduled to stretch till August 10 across all states of the Federation as well as the nation’s capital Abuja.