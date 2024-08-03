EndBadGovernance Protest: Tinubu’s silence worrisome — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu, to address Nigerians amidst the ongoing #Endbadgovernance nationwide protest, saying his silence was worrisome, and had worsened agitations.

A statement released by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, on Saturday, urged the president to urgently address the nation on steps to reduce prices of petroleum products, curb naira free fall, and other biting economic issues.

Read full statement below:

August 3, 2024

Press Statement Protest: PDP Flays Tinubu Over Failure to Address Nigerians

…Tasks President to Reduce Fuel Price, Stem Fall of Naira

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flays President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his failure to address the nation despite the crippling nationwide protest by Nigerians. “The PDP demands that President Tinubu immediately address Nigerians on urgent steps to reduce the price of petroleum products, stem the fall of the Naira and ensure the speedy provision of food among other critical issues so as to revamp the productive sector, stimulate employment and restore stability in the polity.

“Our Party expresses concerns that President Tinubu’s silence is sending a very dangerous signal and heightening public apprehension that the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC government is insensitive to the feelings of the citizens and the overall sorry state of affairs in the nation. “It is indeed worrisome that President Tinubu could remain silent as Nigerians are on the streets demanding good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purposes of government. “The world is watching in horror as operatives of APC-controlled security agencies assault, shoot and kill unarmed protesters, with thugs allegedly mobilized by the APC also unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians.

“Our Party calls on President Tinubu to end his silence, immediately address the nation and reassure the citizens on issues agitating their minds, particularly the reduction in the price of petroleum products and food items. “Our Party insists that with deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage and refining capacity, petrol should not sell more than N200 per litre in Nigeria, especially with a strategic investment in gas production.

“President Tinubu should also urgently commence the process of recovering the over N50 trillion reportedly stolen by APC leaders, reduce tariffs on essential goods, cut the cost of governance, review all luxury items in his government and channel funds recovered to programmes that have a direct bearing on the wellbeing of Nigerians. “Furthermore, while calling for a thorough investigation into the reported killing of unarmed Nigerians by certain unscrupulous security operatives, the PDP urges the security agencies to ensure a high level of professionalism in their duty of providing security and protection to the citizens.

“The PDP again calls on Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding in the pursuit of responsive and people-oriented government which has eluded the nation since the coming of the APC in 2015.”

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary.