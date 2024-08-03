EndBadGovernance protesters defy plea, continue demonstrations in Lagos, Port Harcourt

After two days of demonstrations across the country, protesters have again gathered in Lagos and Port Harcourt in Nigeria’s coastal state of Rivers as they continue to push for their demands. The demonstrations which began on August 1 in several cities are to draw attention to the challenges facing Nigerians with inflation figures reaching 34 per cent, making the cost of basic items beyond the reach of millions of households.

Although authorities including religious bodies/leaders had appealed to the demonstrators to shelve their protests after two days, as early as 8:00 am (WAT), placard-wielding youths hit the streets in Lagos and Port Harcourt. In Lagos, the protesters were gathered at the Ojota end of the state. While only a sprinkle of them were around in the early hours of the day, the number of protesters is swelling up as the clock ticks. They had placards with different inscriptions to shore up momentum for their demands which included the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal among others.

The protesters who chanted different songs lamented the insensitivity of authorities to the plight of the ordinary Nigerian especially in the wake of the devaluation which has seen the value of the naira slump to a historic low. Police officers were on the ground at the rally venue to ensure a hitch-free procession. As the protesters continue their rally, economic activities are also in full swing.

Lagos’ situation is not different from that of Port Harcourt. The protesters converged at the Pleasure Park in the state capital. Other parts of the city are largely quiet but the protest venue is becoming a beehive of activities as the demonstrations gather steam. Some of them were spotted waving the Nigerian flag, insisting on not backing down from the protests despite calls for them to return home. Officers of the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Rivers State Police Command dressed in red headgear were at that venue in what could be described as a show of force.

Protesters are also in Benin City, Edo State, in what could be described as a carnival-like atmoshere.