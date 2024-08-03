Ogun Youth Chairman joins stakeholders in Abuja, presents achievements of Ogun State Government in the fight against human trafficking

The Youth Chairman of Ogun State, Olóyè Akolawole Shoremi, led a 4-man delegation of Ogun State Government to the national boot-camp on human trafficking held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel, between July 28 to August 3, 2024. The boot-camp, in commemoration of the 2024 World Day against Trafficking in Persons (WDATIPs), with the theme ‘Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Trafficking in Persons’, had series of events including a Community Townhall Meeting to Combat Human Trafficking, Road walk, Lectures, Coordination Meeting, and Presentation of Milestones by the Government of participating States.

Representing the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for Ogun State who doubles as the Chairman of Ogun State Taskforce on Human Trafficking, Shoremi reeled out the efforts of the Ogun State Government in the fight against trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants. Addressing the Director General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri, and other international partners, Shoremi appreciated the support that Ogun State continues to enjoy from both State and Non-State Actors. “In Ogun, we remain resilient in our fight against the scourge of human trafficking. Since the inauguration of the Taskforce in September 2020, we’ve vigorously pursued the mandate of zero tolerance as given to us by His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

“In line with the theme of this year’s commemoration, which advocates for the inclusion of every Child, we were able to go into partnership with the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) on a project tagged Schools Anti—Trafficking Education and Advocacy Project (STEAP). This project will increase awareness among our Children and in their learning environments. “As you are also aware, our Taskforce facilitated the allocation of a building for the operations of the National Agency for Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) just last year. And the cases we’ve recorded since then have been unarguably impressive.

“Even though we have our challenges, like every other State of the Federation, we remain resolute in doing all we can to sustain and improve our focus on the Ps of trafficking, which are Policy, Partnership, Prevention, Prosecution and Protection,” he said.