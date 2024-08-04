Haaland hat-trick gives Man City 4-2 win over Chelsea

A hat-trick from Erling Haaland helped Manchester City to a 4-2 pre-season win over error-prone Chelsea in Columbus. Haaland, 24, scored twice in the first five minutes, profiting from two disastrous Chelsea mistakes as Enzo Maresca’s side gifted the Premier League champions an early lead.

The first goal came from a Tosin Adarabioyo loose pass, with Levi Colwill bringing down Haaland for a fourth-minute penalty, which the Norwegian scored after a re-take. Haaland doubled City’s lead almost straight away when he intercepted a miscued Moises Caicedo pass to slot in. Another quick-fire pair of soft goals in the second half saw Pep Guardiola’s champions build a commanding lead, City’s third coming as substitute Raheem Sterling’s mistake enabled Oscar Bobb to score through a near-post shot in the 55th minute.

And Haaland got his hat-trick just one minute later after another error from Malo Gusto. Chelsea did get two goals back after Raheem Sterling volleyed in a cross after 59 minutes and then Noni Madueke scored on the counter attack in the 88th minute in front of 68,000 supporters at Ohio Stadium. Maresca insisted that his team played well in a “strange” game and both managers also blamed the “dry” pitch for errors in possession.

City now return to the UK to face Manchester United in the Community Shield next Saturday. Meanwhile, Chelsea remain in the United States for a match against Real Madrid on Tuesday night before facing Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.