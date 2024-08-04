Tinubu didn’t address our demands, youths continue #EndBadGovernance protests in Lagos

A small group of #EndBadGovernance protesters gathered around the Gani Fawehinmi Park on Sunday morning, chanting solidarity songs, shortly after President Bola Tinubu’s address to the nation. The protesters said the President has not addressed core issues raised by them despite touching on efforts by his administration.

Policemen and other security agencies were still on the ground at the park. The police barred the protesters from holding a procession beyond the designated ground at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota. The protesters complied without argument and returned to the designated point. As of the time of filing this report, there are policemen than protesters in Ojota area of Lagos.

Tinubu, in a broadcast earlier on Sunday, urged the youths to suspend the #EndBadGovernance protests and embrace dialogue.

He assured them that his administration is focused on good governance despite the socio-economic challenges confronting Africa’s most populous nation. He said the removal of subsidy on petrol was a painful but necessary decision he took for economic reforms.

The return of petrol subsidy has been one of the very clear demands of young Nigerians who took to the streets since Thursday to protest the economic woes confronting the country.