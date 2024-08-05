Jandor mourns the death of a dependable Ally, brother and Political Leader Hon Yahaya Hassan

The Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate in the 2023 elections, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) mourns the painful death of a prominent leader of the party in Lagos West Senatorial District, Hon Yahaya Hassan.

Hon. Hassan, a foundation member of the Lagos4lagos movement and a prominent grassroots politician in Oriade LCDA of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government was announced dead in the early hours of today after a protracted illness. Jandor described the death of Hon. Hassan as an irreparable loss to him personally, Lagos state and especially to the good people of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government.

He prayed God will grant Ovori Ibeshe, Oba Gausu Alani Rasaki and the entire Sons and Daughters of Ibeshe kingdom home and abroad, the fortitude to bear the painful loss.