Sports Minister salutes dogged D’Tigress on historic Olympic quarterfinals qualification

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Enoh has congratulated the Nigerian female basketball team, D’Tigress, for their remarkable achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympics. In an extraordinary display of tenacity and resilience, D’Tigress made history by reaching the quarterfinals of the Olympic Games for the first time ever, after beating Canada 70-58. The gallant girls became the first ever African team (Male or Female) to make qualify for the quarterfinals at the Olympics Games.

D’Tigress secured a thrilling victory over Canada, the fifth-ranked team in the world, to advance to the quarterfinals. Throughout the group stage, the team demonstrated exceptional performance by winning two out of three games. They achieved notable victories against Australia and Canada, and lost gallantly to the host nation, France, in a closely contested match. Minister Enoh expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement, stating, “D’Tigress have made our nation proud with their remarkable performance. Their journey to the quarterfinals is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit.”

He further added, “This victory is more than just a game; it represents the heart and determination of every player who has contributed to this achievement. D’Tigress have shown that with perseverance and teamwork, we can reach new heights. We are all incredibly proud of them and look forward to their continued success in the tournament.” The D’Tigress, who have navigated numerous challenges and celebrated significant successes over the years, now stand poised to continue their impressive journey in the tournament.

Senator Enoh concluded, “We salute the D’Tigress for their incredible accomplishment and wish them the very best as they advance to the next stage of the competition. Their success is a beacon of hope and a symbol of excellence for Nigerian sports.”