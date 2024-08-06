Endbadgovernance: Heavy security presence as protesters shun Ojota, Lagos

Business activities returned to Ojota Lagos State on Tuesday, as the #Endbadgovernance protesters failed to turn up as expected. Tuesday marked Day 6 of the nationwide protest against hunger and hardship, and a heavy presence of security agencies was seen on ground.

Protesters had defied President Bola Tinubu’s Sunday broadcast and had assembled at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota on Monday, to continue their demonstration. Organisers, Hassan Taiwo, Ayoyinka Oni and Adegboyega Adeniji, on behalf of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria Organising Committee, after President Tinubu’s broadcast, said the group re-converged on Monday because Tinubu’s broadcast had yet to address their demands.

They said they had listened with rapt attention to President Tinubu’s broadcast on Sunday and “consider it rather unfortunate” that it took President Tinubu three days of protest to address the country. Tinubu had affirmed in the nationwide broadcast on Sunday that his administration was ready to listen to and address the concerns of protesters, affirming that he had heard their calls “loud and clear.”

“I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which I have always acceded to at the slightest opportunity,” the president said.