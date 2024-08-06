Heed Tinubu’s dialogue call, ECOWAS urges #EndBadGovernance protesters

West African bloc ECOWAS has urged #EndBadGovernance protesters in Nigeria to heed President Bola Tinubu’s call for dialogue. In a statement on Monday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission “deeply regrets reports of violence in the course of the protests and the unfortunate death of some protesters as well as alleged looting and destruction of public and private properties”.

“The Commission extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and sympathises with the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the losses.” The regional bloc recognised the right of citizens to peaceful protests, as guaranteed by the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance and enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“The Commission welcomes the State of the Nation address of 4th August 2024 by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and urges the protesters and all stakeholders to heed the President’s call for inclusive dialogue for the resolution of all grievances and for the preservation of peace and security in Nigeria and the ECOWAS region at large.”