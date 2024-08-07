Doctors begin strike over pay disparity in Ogun

Medical doctors in Ogun State have commenced an indefinite industrial action over unresolved issues concerning their allowances. The strike, which commenced on Tuesday, was hinged on the pay disparity between federal and state medical workers.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state, Kunle Ashimi, said the reviewed Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) should be implemented to stem the exodus of medical professionals from the state.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to reach an agreement with the state government. “The government continues to plead that the issues of minimum wage and other related matters are common but my people believe that we need to address the issues on the ground,” he stated.

He lamented that the state “is losing a lot of doctors daily because of the pay disparity. If the reviewed CONMESS is paid, it will encourage the doctors to stay”.