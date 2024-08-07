EndBadGovernance: DSS vows to name sponsors of foreign-flag-flying protesters

The Department of State Service (DSS) has said it is planning to name sponsors of foreign-flag-flying protesters to promote insurrection in the country. Speaking at a joint news conference in Abuja, Spokesperson of the Service, Peter Afunanya said the identities of the persons will soon be made public. He urged Nigerians to be patient what the Federal Government.

This is as the Services said it has arrested the sponsors of those flying foreign flags during the nationwide protests against hunger and hardship in some northern states. Some persons were spotted waving foreign flags in several northern states in a move that has generated concerns across the country. But the DSS said it has started investigations into the matter and will reveal more information about those sponsoring it.

“Now, people have started manifesting attitudes that are inimical to the security, welfare, and orderliness of society. So, we won’t cross our hands. We have arrested the sponsors of those who did the flag. It is not just that children are flying flags. No. There is more to that,” Afunanya said during the briefing. “There are some aspects of our operations that we may not sit before the camera and begin to reel out either because of their sensitivity or we are not supposed to say them now or because there are ongoing investigations and we may not say things to jeopardise those investigations,” he said.

“But I can assure you, be patient with us. You will hear from us sooner than later. We are not sleeping over the issues. We would take it to the end and you would be surprised if at all, we declare the information to the public.”