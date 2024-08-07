EndBadGovernance: Tinubu must be held accountable for violent protest in North — Shehu Sani

Politician and former lawmaker, Shehu Sani has blamed the violent turnout of the #Endbadgovernance nationwide protest against hunger and hardship in the Northern region on President Bola Tinubu. His stance follows reports of violent protests in some northern states during the protests.

Some of the protesters were also reported to have displayed the Russian flag, a move experts described as treasonable. While reacting to the development, Sani in several posts on his X account blamed the violence on President Tinubu. He wrote, “Northern leaders must take lessons from the recent violent uprising in the region. “The President must be held to account, but he is not the Problem or the Solution to the Problem.

“The Governors, political, Business, religious, traditional leaders and the intellectuals of the region must converge and urgently come out with an implementable master plan to tackle the decades of endemic poverty and destitution, Illiteracy, Chronic underdevelopment, abject neglect, religious extremism and terrorism that has demonised the region and impoverished its people. “Guns and tanks can suppress the flame but not extinguish the fire.

The monster in our homes was not created in a day. The North should look at the mirror and not the telescope. We have the cattle to build our wealth, we shouldn’t be looking for a scapegoat. “I believe that the Police can recover most of the items stolen during the protests except those bags of Rice.