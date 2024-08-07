NNPCL officials not thieves, oil industry bleeding, says Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, says personnel of the company have nothing to do with substandard importation of petroleum products into the country.

He spoke on Wednesday in Abuja when he appeared before a Senator Opeyemi Bamidele-led Ad-hoc Committee over alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum industry. Kyari said as the GCEO of the company, he has faced undue media attacks from persons doing everything to create the impression that NNPCL is sabotaging the nation’s economy.

According to him, the company is “faithful and will not lie” to the country. He said, “We are not criminals and we are not thieves. We will protect our dignity so we can serve this country.” He further said that the oil and gas industry is bleeding and that there are things he knew but could not talk about in public until “the time comes”.

He asked that the committee sessions be televised live going forward for all Nigerians to monitor.