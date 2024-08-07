Protests: FG warns against foreign interference

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, says the Federal Government (FG) won’t accept any foreign interference in the aftermath of the violence that trailed the #EndBadGovernance protests in the country. He stated this on Wednesday when he met with members of the diplomatic corps in Abuja, warning that the government will not spare anyone funding the protests both from within and outside Nigeria.

Tuggar said, “While the government continues to work hard through the various reform programs and measures to address the challenges facing Nigeria and Nigerians, it is pertinent to remind us that no nation tolerates foreign interference in its domestic affairs and that of its citizens. Nigeria is not an exception. “The government would take appropriate action against any foreign entity residing in Nigeria that is found to have directly or indirectly supported the protesters by whatever means or seeks to interfere in the internal affairs of the country.

“Nigeria cherishes and continues to value the cordial relationships that happily subsist between her and your individual countries and organizations and will not do anything to undermine or take for granted such relationships. “Indeed, more than any time before now, we solicit your understanding and collaboration in the ongoing efforts of the Federal government in addressing the economic challenges confronting the country, to achieve a better life for every Nigerians at home and abroad.”

The minister commenced his address by highlighting the government’s effort to enhance socio-economic development, which he said has resulted in a reduction of debt servicing from 97% to 68% as well as other interventions to ensure food security and create jobs and investments. Ambassador Tuggar stated that the past few days have seen bad narratives on social media which is currently threatening the peace and stability of the nation.

He, however, assured diplomats in the country that the Nigerian government remained committed to protecting members of the diplomatic corps as well as Nigerians in line with international laws.