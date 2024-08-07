Troops destroy illegal oil refining sites in Bayelsa, Rivers

Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed several illegal refining sites in Rivers and Bayelsa States in the Niger Delta region. A video posted on the official handle of the Nigerian Nigeria Petroleum Company Limited on X, said the destruction was done during an operation by troops of the Land Component, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe.

The Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt Col. Jonah Danjuma, also confirmed the development in a separate statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning. The statement partly read, “In the operations that ensued, troops identified several illegal refining sites in Rivers and Bayelsa States, where several discoveries were made.

“In Rivers State, troops of Sector 3, Land Component, Joint Task Force, South-South Operation Delta Safe, following credible intelligence identified and successfully destroyed three illegal refining sites at Odagwa in Etche Local Government Area. ” The operation led to the confiscation and subsequent destruction of over 30, 000 litres of stolen and illegally refined products.”

Also, at Akaso field down to Cawthorne channel, around well 9, troops discovered one illegal refining site, three receivers and massive connecting pipes traversing the terrain to convey stolen crude to illegal refining sites. The statement added, “Other items were also confiscated and destroyed at the sites in line with the mandate of Operation DELTA SAFE in the Niger Delta Region.

“Similarly, in Bayelsa State, troops of Sector 2, while conducting routine operations in the creeks, waterways and rivulets along Dasaba Creek in Nembe LGA, confiscated over 12, 000 litres of stolen and illegally refined products. ” Other Items recovered at the illegal refining site include One Fibre Boat, Five Ovens, several metal drums as well as massive reservoirs used as storage facilities for this illegal venture.”