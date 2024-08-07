Ugochinyere passes vote of confidence on Speaker’s dissolution of oil probe joint committee

….Denies allegation of $1.7m to secure probe chairman

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Downstream Petroleum Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere has refuted allegations that he gave the sum of $1.7 million to the House leadership to secure the committee Chairman position. He made this clarification in a statement issued by his Chief of Staff Ernest Njesi, pledging his trusts on the Speaker’s decision, saying he knows best with the reconstruction of an ad-hoc committee.

According to him, it’s a false attempts by individuals with vested interests who wants to provoke and divert attention from endemic corruption in the oil and gas industry. He also added that every intention to drag the Speaker and his name into a Hollywood fiction story is dead on arrival. Noting that all those who aided the stories in one way or the other will face the wrath of the law including other smear campaigns. Ugochinyere said, “The allegation is a belated nonsensical, childish and unprofessional fiction work aimed at creating division in the House to aide some criminal elements who are long overdue for prison to think they can escape justice which is impossible as the demand for transparency and reform is a task that will be pushed.

“Only a childish mind will believe the poorly scripted work that Speaker was given 1.7m dollars for something that those not worth a penny. We will not dignify the cheap attempt to distract and divert attention from the House investigation on the corruption from our Oil industry. “The Speaker Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s all-inclusive administration style has kept the 10th House stable in the last one year. Their approach to governance has played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of inclusivity within the parliament. They embraced a collaborative approach that transcends party lines, fostering an environment where all voices are not only heard but also valued” Ugochinyere said.