FG to reverse merger of technical, science colleges

The Federal Government has announced plans to review the merger of federal technical colleges and science schools in the country to unbundle them.

The Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, disclosed this at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on the Challenges and Issues Affecting Technical Colleges in the country. Mamman expressed displeasure over the merging of technical colleges with colleges of science, says it eroded the gains of establishing technical colleges across the country.

He explained that technical colleges ought to be strictly for pupils with an interest in technical education. The minister emphasised that those who want to do science programmes should go to regular colleges and continue their programmes there as it was clearly a mistake to have merged both schools.

Mamman also bemoaned the low enrolment of students in the technical colleges, noting that technical colleges were to teach skills to transform the country.