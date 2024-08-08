‘I’ll say what I know when details come’, Kyari decries petrol smuggling

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, has decried the impact of smuggling on the oil sector. He stated this on Wednesday before a Senator Opeyemi Bamidele-led ad hoc committee in Abuja on alleged economic sabotage in the petroleum industry.

“We all know what happens; smuggling does take place… No one can deny that smuggling takes place across our borders both for PMS and any other commodities that you can think of. This is real. Mr Chairman, when the details come, we will tell you what we know,” he said. The NNPCL boss also said personnel of the company have nothing to do with substandard importation of petroleum products into the country.

Kyari said that as the GCEO of the company, he has faced undue media attacks from persons doing everything to create the impression that NNPCL is sabotaging the nation’s economy. According to him, the company is “faithful and will not lie” to the country. He further said that the oil and gas industry is bleeding and that there are things he knows but cannot talk about in public until “the time comes”.

He asked that the committee sessions be televised live going forward for all Nigerians to monitor.