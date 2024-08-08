NNPCL speaks on Ikeja Filling Station explosion

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has clarified issues surrounding the reported fire at the Mobil filling station at Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

A statement by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye after the incident, said the explosion had nothing to do with the recently commissioned NNPC Gas Marketing Ltd (NGML)/NIPCO Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Stations, which are currently functioning and running safely without any incident.

Two people were reported to have sustained burns, and property worth millions of naira was damaged. Eyewitnesses reported that the explosion occurred around 11 a.m., destroying at least seven vehicles. No fatalities were reported.

The statement added, “The NNPC Ltd also wishes to add that the NGML was not affected by the explosion; it is not involved in the activities of the affected station and all NGML facilities in Lagos, including pipelines, metering stations, above-ground installation and CNG facilities are in safe operating condition.”