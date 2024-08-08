Olympics: Let’s keep rooting for our athletes — Sports Minister

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has rallied support for the Nigerian athletes currently competing at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. According to a post on his X account on Thursday, he said, “Our athletes are giving their best and making us proud. D’Tigress made the nation proud, and there’s no shame in losing to the world’s number 1 ranked team.

They struck a high note and made a statement even at the quarterfinal match with 74 – 88. “The first African team ever to get to the quarter-finals, they have moved four ranks up on the power ranking table. We are proud of them. Their games have been spectacular. “Ese Ukpeseraye was the only African cyclist amongst the 30 cyclists at the Olympics.

Uchenna Ogazi, after 36 years, made the finals of the men’s 400m race, and Favour Ofili had a good run and has shown great dexterity. Let’s keep rooting for our athletes.” The minister urged Nigerian athletes to persist and exhibit their talents and tenacity in the true spirit of Nigerian sportsmanship, emphasising the significance of resilience and determination in the face of challenging events.

“We take pride in each athlete representing Nigeria. You carry the aspirations and ambitions of the nation, and we stand firmly beside you as you strive for greatness. Let the world witness the fortitude and resolve of Nigerians,” he affirmed. His words of encouragement come following setbacks encountered by Nigerian athletes in the track and field events on Friday.

Despite some losses, Team Nigeria will compete in a series of exciting events across athletics, wrestling, cycling, and basketball. Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will face the USA in a thrilling quarterfinal matchup, while Samuel Ogazi will attempt to win a medal in the men’s 400m final event. Oluwatibiloba Amusan will also compete in heat 1 of the women’s 100m hurdles.