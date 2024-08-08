Security operatives raid NLC headquarters, cart away documents

Heavily armed security personnel stormed and raided the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja on Thursday, the union has said. According to the union, the operatives stormed the Labour House, as its headquarters is called, around 8:30 pm.

“They broke in and ransacked the bookshop on the 2nd floor carting away hundreds of books and other publications,” said a statement by the NLC’s head of Media and Public Relations, Benson Upah. “The invading troop claimed that they were looking for seditious materials used for the #EndBadGoveranance Protests.”

The NLC is not immediately able to ascertain all the things taken away from its offices. The raid, which was carried out six days after the #EndBadGovernance protests started, has been blasted by the union. The NLC also demanded the immediate withdrawal of the security operatives from its headquarters. “The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. The armed security operatives showed no legal document permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the ungodly hours of the night,” the NLC said.

“Even in the dark days of military rule, NLC secretariats were never invaded and ransacked by security agents. Today is indeed a very sad day for our democracy.”