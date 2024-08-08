Tinubu appoints governing councils for two Federal Institutions

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of nine persons to the governing councils of two federal institutions. A statement by, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale on Thursday, said the president expects members of the governing boards of the institutions to serve with integrity and devotion, to the enhancement of their structural, academic, and all-around standards.

See List Below:

MARITIME ACADEMY OF NIGERIA, ORON, AKWA IBOM STATE

(1) Kehinde Akinola — Chairman

(2) Shehu Maigari Doguwa — Member

(3) Samuel Isichei — Member

(4) Faisal Lawal Halidu — Member

NIGERIAN COLLEGE OF AVIATION TECHNOLOGY, ZARIA, KADUNA STATE

(1) Anthony Manzo — Chairman

(2) Ngozi Okuoma — Member

(3) Durungunwa Abdulmalik — Member

(4) Biodun Taiwo — Member

(5) Florence Toyin Olorunfemi — Member