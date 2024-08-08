Tottenham striker Richarlison rejects move to Saudi

Striker Richarlison says he wants to stay at Tottenham Hotspur after turning down a move to Saudi Arabia. The Brazil forward, 27, joined Spurs from Everton in 2022 for a club-record fee of £60m. He has scored 15 goals in 66 appearances for Tottenham and was not a regular last season under Ange Postecoglou.

Richarlison, whose contract runs until 2027, has attracted interest from a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia, with one unnamed team tabling a bid. However he says he wants to remain in England in order to improve his chances of continuing his international career with Brazil.

Spurs are interested in signing a striker this summer and have identified Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke as a target. However the Cherries are keen to keep Solanke, who scored 21 goals in 42 games for Bournemouth last season but was overlooked for England’s Euro 2024 squad.

He has a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract – which has three years left on it – but Tottenham value the striker at a lower price.