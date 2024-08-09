Alleged ₦57.4bn Fraud: Kano Govt files fresh charge against Ganduje, three others

The Kano State Government has filed a fresh fraud charge against the immediate past governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, his Commissioner for Local Government, Murtala Garo, and two others. The charges, meticulously documented and submitted by the Kano State Ministry of Justice, accuse the defendants of conspiring to divert over ₦57.43 billion meant for the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

This colossal sum, intended for developmental projects and public services, was allegedly funnelled into personal accounts and used to acquire luxurious properties both locally and internationally. The charge sheet names Garo, Lamin Sani, and Muhammad Takai, accusing them of “criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, making false statements or return, and criminal misappropriation.”

The state claims they mismanaged the statutory allocations remitted to the State Joint Local Governments account from the Federation account. The allegations further state that they criminally diverted ₦57.4 billion through several personal accounts of Local Government cashiers and other personal and corporate accounts. “The state government also accused them of transferring the funds into dollars for their personal benefits,” the charge sheet reveals. “They acquired a service apartment on the Murtala Muhammad Way, a commercial apartment at Akoya Oxygen – x20868 Dubai in Tigerwood, and plot 2201 Floor 22 Damac Height, Marsa Dubai Marina, a multi-billion naira hotel in Jabi, Abuja.”

Among other acquisitions mentioned are filling stations on Gwarzo Road Kano and Eastern Bypass Kano. The prosecution alleged that between 2020 and 2023, the defendants orchestrated a scheme to syphon funds through various accounts, subsequently converting them into cash and foreign currencies. The case, filed under the purview of Section 211 of the Nigerian Constitution and various sections of the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law (2019), includes multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and misappropriation. The prosecution’s case is bolstered by a detailed list of 143 witnesses, including local government cashiers, foreign currency exchange operators, and former bank employees.

These witnesses are expected to provide crucial testimony about the defendants’ illegal activities and the intricate methods used to launder the embezzled funds.