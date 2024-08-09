Amusan fails to reach Olympic Women’s 100m Hurdles final

World Record holder, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan, has failed to reach 100m Hurdles final at the Paris Olympics after coming third in the first semi-final of the event. Amusan posted in a time of 12.55 seconds and had to wait to check the outcomes of the two other semi-finals to see if she would scrape through.

But the third semi-final dented her wait as the two athletes who came third and fourth bettered her performance. Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent crossed the finish line of the third semi-final in a time of 12.44 seconds to finish in third place while France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela ran 12.52 seconds to finish fourth in same race.

Both runners posted faster times and secured the qualification spots, ending Amusan’s chance of a podium finish in her third appearance at the Olympics. Amusan busted into the global scene when she set a new record in the women’s 100 meters hurdles at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States after posting 12.12 seconds, breaking the previous record 12.20 seconds set by American Kendra Harrison in 2016 and becoming the first Nigeria’s world record holder in an athletics event.

With her performance, Nigeria may be without a medal at the games which ends on Sunday.