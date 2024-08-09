Carsley named interim England manager

Lee Carsley has been appointed interim England manager for September’s Nations League games as the Football Association continues to search for Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor. The 50-year-old has stepped up from his role as England Under-21 boss to replace Southgate, who resigned two days after defeat by Spain in the Euro 2024 final last month.

“As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process to recruit a new manager,” said Carsley. “My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the Uefa Nations League.”

Carsley is a former Premier League midfielder who played for clubs including Derby and Everton in a 17-year career. He moved into management and took charge of Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham on a caretaker basis before becoming England Under-20 coach in 2020.

Carsley soon became boss of England Under-21s and led them to the European Championship title in 2023 as they won the competition for the first time in 39 years.