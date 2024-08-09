Inflation: Cost of living jumps by 19% in one month

The National Average Cost of a Healthy Diet increased to ₦1,241 in June 2024. This was revealed by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest edition of the ‘Cost Of Healthy Diet’ report for June. According to the report, the increase is 19.2 per cent higher than the amount recorded in the previous month (May 2024, was ₦1,041).

The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) is the least expensive combination of locally available items that meet globally consistent food-based dietary guidelines. It is used as a measure of physical and economic access to healthy diets. This is a lower bound (or floor) of the cost per adult per day excluding the cost of transportation and meal preparation. Inflation rose to 34.19 per cent in June, an increase of 0.24 per cent from the points when compared to the inflation figure for May 2024 released by the NBS.

In June 2024, the average CoHD was highest in the South West at ₦1,545 per adult per day, compared to ₦956 per adult per day in North West. In recent months, the CoHD has risen faster than general inflation and food inflation. At the State level Ekiti, Ogun and Osun States recorded the highest cost with ₦1,640, ₦1,599, and ₦1,557 respectively. Katsina, Kano and Jigawa accounted for the lowest costs with ₦878, ₦926 and ₦937.

At the Zonal level, the average CoHD was highest in the South West Zone at ₦1,545 per day, followed by the South-South Zone with ₦1,376 per day. In June 2024, the CoHD was 45 per cent higher than it was in January 2024 (₦858). It was also 19 per cent higher than the cost in May 2024 (₦1,041). The main drivers of this increase in CoHD are vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, and starchy staples.