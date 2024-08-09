OGSIEC releases guidelines for Nov. 16 LG elections

The Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) on Thursday, released the guidelines for the state’s Local Government elections scheduled for November 16. The OGSIEC Chairman, Mr Babatunde Osibodu announced the guidelines at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Abeokuta. Osibodu, represented by Mr Olatunji Akoni, Commissioner in the Commission, noted that people were central to electoral and play a crucial role in elections, understanding their importance.

The OGSIEC Commissioner explained that the meeting was aimed at instilling confidence among participants, including political parties, associations, religious and community leaders. He added that the goal of the commission was to organise and election that would be free, fair, credible and also sets a benchmark in the history of elections in the state. According to him, ” The elections are scheduled for Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 8:00a.m to 2:00a.m. At OGSIEC, we are committed to gender sensitivity and actively advocate for female participation in the democratic process”.

He said “The commission has therefore set the administrative charges for the political parties presenting candidates at the elections. N250,000 per Chairmanship candidates, N150,000 per male Councillorship candidates and N100,000 per female Councillorship candidates “. Osibodu explained that the approach aimed to lower the barriers for women to participate in local governance and ensuring that they have fair and equitable opportunities. He assured that the upcoming election would truly reflect the wishes and aspirations of the people at the grassroots.

Also speaking, the State Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mr Yinka Williams urged OGSIEC to do everything possible to convince political parties that the election would be free and fair. “There should be voters’ registration which is very important to this election. Present at the stakeholders’ meeting were representatives of security agencies, traditional rulers and political parties among others.