Tinubu mourns former CAF President Issa Hayatou

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of the former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Issa Hayatou who passed away at the age of 77 on Thursday.

Hayatou was also the one-time acting President of the world’s football governing body, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Friday, said President Tinubu commiserated with the Cameroonian Football Federation, the people of Cameroon, and the African football community.

He describes the passing of the legendary football administrator as a huge loss, underlining his contributions to the development of the sport in Africa and beyond.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed and strength to his family at this difficult time.