Premier League champions Manchester City meet FA Cup winners Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday in the Community Shield (15:00 BST) – the traditional curtain-raiser to the new season. The fixture is a repeat of the 2024 FA Cup final when United beat City 2-1 at the national stadium 77 days ago.

It is the first time the two Manchester rivals have met in the Community Shield since 2011 when United won 3-2. Erik ten Hag’s side, who have won the Community Shield a record 21 times, open the new Premier League season next Friday when they host Fulham at Old Trafford (20:00). City, who won a record fourth successive league title last season, start the defence of their crown at Chelsea on Sunday, 18 August (16:30).

“It’s about a trophy, so we will put out a team that is very competitive to win this trophy,” said Ten Hag. City boss Pep Guardiola said his players will “go for it” at Wembley too. “It is important, it’s a final against United but part of it is to try to refine ourselves, step by step after a break for most of the players,” he added.

This is the third Manchester derby to be staged at Wembley in 15 months after City defeated United in the 2023 FA Cup final. Saturday’s match will go straight to penalties if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

Community Shield; Build-up as Man City face Man Utd at Wembley

