ECOWAS persuading Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso to return, says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will continue persuading Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to return to the bloc. The trio cut ties with ECOWAS after sanctions were imposed on them by the bloc following coups in their territories.

Tinubu, who also doubles as ECOWAS Chairman, said the regional bloc would continue to be friendly to the countries. “It is in our hearts to make sure that security is enhanced, and that constitutional government is defended and promoted in our region,” Tinubu was quoted in a Friday statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to Ngelale, the President spoke in Abuja when he met with ECOWAS defence chiefs. “It has been a challenging tenure for me since three members indicated their exit. We will work hard to persuade them to return, whichever way. “No one man is smarter than the group of heads that is here. We will do everything to offer a hand of friendship to them and give them reasons to come back to us. The solution to terrorism and other challenges lies in our hands. We have to do it together.

“The ECOWAS standby force must be ready. We will continue to invest in this, as well as in the economic prosperity and opportunities across our region.” Also speaking, the Chairman of the ECOWAS Chiefs of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, said insurgency and unconstitutional changes in government must be addressed collectively.