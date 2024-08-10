Kaduna Govt bans ‘unverified’ protests after deadly demonstrations

The Kaduna State Government has warned that it would no longer tolerate any protest not cleared by security agencies. The government also said that criminals masquerading themselves take advantage of protests to loot and vandalize public and private property and unleash terror on innocent citizens as witnessed on August 1st and 5th, 2024 in Kaduna and Zaria metropolitan cities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan. He said the ugly events of 1st and 5th August are clear indicators that criminals are pursuing an agenda to plunge the state into chaos, and are ready to camouflage these designs with otherwise genuine protests. “The consequences of these plans, if allowed to flourish, are better imagined. The Kaduna State Government and security forces will not stand by and allow an anti-state agenda to run unchecked,” the statement read.

“It bears reiterating that criminals masquerading as protesters will not be permitted to wreak havoc. Aruwan stated that while the state government recognises the fundamental rights of citizens to freedom of expression, lawful assembly and other constitutional rights enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended, that processions not verified remain prohibited in light of public security considerations. He revealed that available intelligence from the reviewed period also shows the criminal elements are recruiting children and impressionable individuals into their dark schemes.

“Furthermore, the Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has reviewed the present security situation arising from the existing 6 pm to 8 am curfew, and other issues on public safety, and therefore, warns that criminal elements disguising as protesters, with the intent to generate unrest in the state, will not be spared. “Finally, citizens are enjoined to continue to observe the 6pm to 8am curfew and report any incendiary activity to the Security Operations Room on: 0903 400 0060, 0817 018 9999,” Aruwan said.