Police arrest wanted popular Facebook Vlogger, Dorcas Adeyinka for alleged murder, cyber related offenses

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested the popular Facebook Video Blogger, Dorcas Adeyinka for alleged murder and cyber related offenses. Dorcas was once declared wanted by the police for murderer, cyber-stalking, Abduction, Threat to Life and Extortion after several invitations was sent to her but refused to make herself available for questioning while she continuously malign the police force on her social media platforms. Dorcas Adeyinka’s rise to infamy began when she discovered the power of anonymity. Hiding behind the veil of computer screens and smartphone displays, she embarked on a one-woman mission to tear down and humiliate her targets with an uncanny knack for pinpointing the insecurities of others, she unleashed a relentless barrage of insults and derogatory comments, often accompanied by public shaming and cyber bullying. Her actions have repeatedly breached the law in various ways.

One law that Dorcas Adeyinka has violated is the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act of 2015 in Nigeria. Section 24 of this act criminalizes cyberbullying and provides protection against online attacks on a person’s reputation or character. Dorcas Adeyinka’s relentless bullying and derogatory comments directed at individuals undoubtedly fall within the purview of this law, as her actions have caused significant mental, emotional, and psychological distress to her victims, she intimidates her targets with series of chats subjecting them to public humiliations. Moreover, Dorcas Adeyinka’s behavior aligns with another breach of Nigerian law: the Cyberstalking Act of 2018. This legislation specifically addresses the issue of stalking and harassment through digital means. Dorcas Adeyinka’s persistent targeting and harassment of certain individuals, repeatedly using different social media platforms, exemplify the kind of behavior the law seeks to prevent. The act defines cyberstalking as a punishable crime, with offenders facing potential imprisonment and hefty fines upon conviction.

Sometimes December 2021, One Foluso Banji was brought on Facebook by Jokotade to solicit public fund. On the 6th January 2022 Jokotade had a chat and in the chat she vouched she will not release the balance of the money donated for iya ibeji through her platform to her. The case was taken to police station and both Jokotade and Baba Ibeji was detained in Panti sometimes in January 2022 on the night her husband Suraju was detained in Panti over an allegation of him sleeping with his underage wife as reported by Jokotade. Iya Ibeji needed a place to sleep that night and she was handed to Olowosibi by the police as an NGO. Olowosibi cared for Iya Ibeji and her twins for 2 months under Abike Jagaban Foundation.

Dorcas took over Iya Ibeji from Abike Foundation and hide Iya Ibeji away from her family for 2yrs. Dorcas with the help of Suraju and Taofik Asimiyu reported that Tolulope Odegbami was into kidnapping, Drug , Slavery and human trafficking which led to her arrest severally, Tolulope Odegbami presented her evidences and was let go but Dorcas wasn’t still satisfied then go to different places to lay falsehood complaints, this got Olowoshibi agitated and then went to report that Dorcas is using the law to intimidated her. In October 2023, Dorcas Adeyinka returned Iya Ibeji to her poor family when she was terribly sick and needed medical attention. This led to Folusho demise. Before Folusho demise the police asked Dorcas to produce Folusho for further investigation which she didn’t due to her personal reasons.

To confirm Dorcas Arrest, Our correspondent contacted the Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi who confirmed her arrest, He said he was aware that one Dorcas Adeyinka, who was earlier declared wanted by the police was arrested recently, to cause her to answer to some allegations against her. She has been alleged of suspected murder, and other cyber related offences. The numerous allegations against her are being investigated by the Force Intelligence Department (IRT) and National Cybercrime Centre Abuja. The police authority is waiting for the detailed report of the cases as soon as possible.