NDLEA recovers multi-billion-naira drugs in nationwide raids

Multi-billion-naira worth of cocaine concealed in heavy-duty automobile pivot shafts and Ghanaian fabric, Kente, among others have been recovered in a nationwide intelligence-led operation by officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

A statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, said while 2.32 kilograms of cocaine concealed in Ghanaian traditional kente materials going to the United Kingdom were intercepted at a courier firm in Lagos on Monday 5th August 2024, 10.494kg of same class A drug buried in heavy duty pivot shafts heading to the United States, were recovered at the same logistics company after the NDLEA sniffer dogs fished out the automobile spare parts containing the illicit drug. This brings the total weight of cocaine seized in the two shipments to 12.814 kilograms.

In the same vein, five other consignments going to the US, UK and Canada were also intercepted at the courier firm in Lagos on Friday 9th August 2024. They include 517 grams of cocaine in clothing materials; different quantities of pentazocine injection, promethazine injection and cocodamol pills, all heading to the UK as well as 297 pills of tramadol 225mg going to Canada. In a different logistics company in Lagos, NDLEA said its operatives recovered 21 parcels of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 10kg coming from the US and meant for delivery in Abuja.

In another intelligence-led operation, NDLEA operatives on Wednesday 7th August arrested a member of a cocaine trafficking network at Alafia Orile, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos while attempting to move 9.00kg of cocaine to Onitsha, Anambra state. Two members of another cocaine syndicate based in Nnewi and Oba town, Anambra state were also arrested on Thursday 8th August in a follow-up operation, following the seizure of their consignments in a transport company bus at Benin, Edo state same day.

While the bus driver was arrested at Benin tollgate with a total of 2.865kg cocaine, another member of the gang was picked up at Nnewi town while attempting to collect his consignment of 1.748kg cocaine and 514 grams sodium bicarbonate.