Obi mourns loss of lives during hunger protests

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has expressed sadness over the loss of lives during the just-concluded #EndBadGovernance nationwide protests against hunger and hardship.

In a series of posts on his X account on Sunday, he said the sacrifices of the deceased and those still alive who had participated in the protests, were not in vain. He said, “With the #EndBadGovernance protests officially concluded yesterday, I want to once again express my deepest condolences to all who have lost their lives, including the security personnel, during these protests. “These individuals gave their lives while advocating for better governance in our nation. I extend my heartfelt sympathies to all the families who have suffered losses in this struggle. We all share in your grief, as we work together for the betterment of our country.

“May we all find the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss. To those who are wounded and recovering in hospitals and at home, know that our thoughts and prayers are with you for a swift recovery. Your sacrifices for our nation’s cause are deeply appreciated. “I also want to take this moment to urge all leaders to reflect on the cries of the suffering people and address their legitimate demands. It is crucial for us, the leaders, to urgently address the issues that sparked and fueled these protests.”

He further said addressing insecurity, fighting corruption, alleviating hardship, and combating poverty were the urgent matters that require immediate attention. He called on all leaders to take decisive action to resolve these critical issues. He added, “May the deceased rest in peace, and may the injured recover fully and swiftly. A New Nigeria remains.” Saturday marked the end of the 10-day nationwide protests against hunger and hardship.

The protests were marred by reports of violence in some parts of the states of the federation, with hoodlums carting away both public and private goods and properties.