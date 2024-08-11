Respect History – APC Agbado Ward Leaders tell party faithful, commend leadership of Chief Ganiu Elefonde

* Begin plans for LG Election

* Commend Gov Abiodun on roads construction

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Agbado Ward in Ifo local government area of Ogun State, today agreed to work together as a team to defeat the opposition parties in the fast-approaching Local Government general elections. The leaders disclosed their decision at a press conference after several meetings and consultations to revive the leadership structure of Agbado Ward. They assured the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun of their support, noting that they would soon announce the leadership of the ward.

The Chairman of Agbado Ward, Leaders Forum, Chief Ganiu Elefonde, while speaking appreciated the presence of all leaders and commended their love for the party without relenting in discharging their leadership duties upon all the challenges faced by the leaders immediately after the last election. Chairman said with his conversation to calm all members who felt they were demoted and relegated by those who were trying to play smart and manipulate the leadership structure of the Ward, encouraged them to put their differences aside and come together for strategies and planning for the party’s victory against the fast approaching Local Government general elections.

Chief Ganiu later called on all leaders to come together and heal the party. He said “our party has immense electoral and governance promises and potential. We need everyone to deliver on these promises and harness their potential”. The Chairman, added “We cannot allow past internal differences to harm us further; we must never allow any of us to suffer exclusion as leaders. Let us put the past behind us; let us march forward with a positive spirit of brotherhood”.

Elefonde while commending Governor Abiodun’s leadership qualities and positive intervention on some of the major roads across Ifo 2 State Constituency, most especially Haculuss area of Giwa-Oke Aro to Toyin Road, said the leaders will continue to pray for him. The members also appreciated the involvement of Hon. Fola Salami, Member of OGHA Ifo 2 State Constituency on the ongoing projects across the Constituency. The notable leaders present at the press conference, expressed their grievances towards the Kangaroo relegation game played by Ifo Local Government Party Chairman Barr. Olumide and some bad elements who are enemies of progress.

Agbado leader’s forum goes against the action that has placed almost 95% of the leaders behind the fence of decision-making, which has almost turned them into irrelevant leaders in their ward since the last election. Finally, all the leaders adopted the going forward messages presented to the forum by the chairman and vowed not to allow disruptive and self-centered elements to undermine the leadership of the Agbado ward, as they will not in any way welcome any further action to divide the structure led by Chief Ganiu Elefonde. The leaders also issued communique at the end of their meeting.

COMMUNIQUE

Issued at the end of the Extraordinary All Progressive Congress (APC) Agbado Ward 4 Notable Leaders Meeting.

The meeting, attended by 19 past and present notable leaders and political functionaries across the 12 zones in Agbado, unanimously resolved the following:

1. Chief GANIU ELEFONDE is hereby recognized as the No. 1 political leader in Agbado Ward with the responsibility to Chairman and oversee the affairs of the leaders from henceforth.

2. No individual shall henceforth parade themselves as APC Agbado Ward 4 notable/apex leaders; anybody doing so is at his/ her peril.

3. The meeting appreciated Hon. Fola SALAMI, Member OGHA Ifo two state Constituency, and Governor Dapo Abiodun MFR for their support and approval of ongoing projects, including the Haculuss Oke Aro road construction, Akute Ajuwon road, and beseeched the state government to complete the remaining Sango/Ijoko road.

4. The meeting appealed to the state government to empower members with reasonable state and local government appointments and infrastructural development, citing marginalization despite delivering election victories.

5. The communique was signed by the following 19 notable leaders:

1. Chief GANIU ELEFONDE

2. Chief Mrs. Olabinran Bose

3. Alhaji Dada

4. Alhaja Dada

5. Chief Mrs Osifo Toyin

6. Chief Olatunji Degor

7. Chief Mrs Ayinla Yemisi

8. Prince Popola

9. Hon Sunday Adebowale

10. Hon Olagunju Oluwatoyin

11. Pa Ogunsina

12. Mr ONIFADE

13. Mr Oniyitan kunle

14. Comrade Lasis Agbaje

15. Mr Akintoye

16. Chief Adamson Tosin

17. Alhaja Kudirat Ibrahim

18. Alhaja Bola Tijani

19. Mr Ope Ayodabo ( Chairman APC Agbado ward 4)

20. Hon Sheriff GANIU

Copies of this communique have been sent to:

1. His Excellency Dapo Abiodun MFR

2. Chief Sanusi (State Chairman APC Ogun State)

3. Hon. Aderibigbe (State Secretary APC Ogun state)

4. Chief Joju Fadairo

5. Hon Aare Alabi.

6. Chief Derin Adebiyi

7. Senator Suaib Salisu, Senator Ogun Central Senatorial District

8. Distinguished MHR Hon Isiaka Ayokunle Ibrahim

9. Hon Fola Salami, Member OGHA Ifo Two Constituency

10. Hon Adijat Adeleye (Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs in Ogun state).

11. Commissioner of Police Ogun state

12. DPO Agbado Ifo Ogun State.

(13) Barrister Olumide Oduwole (APC Ifo LGT Chairman)

APC – Renewed Hope