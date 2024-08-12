Explosion rocks APP secretariat in Rivers State

An explosive device has been detonated at the secretariat of the Action People’s Party (APP) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The explosion which reportedly occurred at midnight shattered the glass on the window near the impacted area.

The Rivers State Police Command has deployed two security vehicles and personnel to the scene in the new GRA. Routine activities are also going on smoothly within the area.

APP which is relatively unknown in Rivers State gained attention recently after securing and decorating a building in the highbrow area of Port Harcourt to host its secretariat.

There are claims that the party is backed by some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who are aggrieved with the current handling of the affairs of their party in the state. This incident, though unfortunate, suggests that there is more to the recent popularity of the party in Rivers State.

The party and the police have not spoken about the incident.