Reinstated Edo Deputy Gov Shaibu resumes duty, directs staff to follow suit

The reinstated Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu has resumed office and has directed his staff to follow suit. He is also warning banks carrying out transactions with the Office of the Deputy Governor of Edo State without his express consent about the illegality of such transactions.

In a video broadcast, Shaibu mandated those yet to resume work since his reinstatement to do so or face the consequences. According to him, the judgement of the Federal High Court which reinstated him indicated that his office has never been vacant. He also disclosed that he was saddened by the killing of a police officer attached to the Edo APC governorship candidate for the September 21 election.

The incident happened on Shaibu’s return to Edo State following the delivery of the court judgment. The reinstated deputy governor said that he was informed that some suspects have been arrested.

Shaibu said he had upon his return to office requested the state governor’s approval for the reinstatement of his aides but has still not received a response to this formal request.