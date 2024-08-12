Tinubu swears in Walson-Jack as Head of Civil Service

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Esther Walson-Jack as the Head of Civil Service (HoS) of the Federation. The swearing-in ceremony took place in Abuja on Monday before the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

During a valedictory session held in honour of the immediate past HoS Folashade Yemi-Esan, Tinubu tasked the public service to be dedicated to work, hailing her for her commitment to work. “Dr Folashade Yemi Esan must be thanked for her very exceptional tenure as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and we must learn from her more commitment to duty, loyalty, and great vision, she served our nation exceptionally well with more commitment to duty, loyalty and great vision with distinction guiding the Civil Service rule with significant transformation and reforms,” Tinubu said at the event.

“Her dedication to enhancing efficiency, transparency her professionalism has set a high standard for public administration in Nigeria,” President Tinubu added, saying: “She steps down we expressed our deep gratitude for her unwavering commitment and the significant impact she has made in our country”. After the swearing-in, Walson-Jack promised to build on existing reforms and bring innovations and creativity to the service.

On her part, Yemi-Esan tasked civil servants to be professional in their duties. “All public servants must understand that they are here to serve the nation not to serve any other body but the nation and I would just want to appeal to them that always they should put the progress of the nation first before another thing and with that, I am sure Nigeria will attain the greatness that God has purposed it to be,” Yemi-Esan.

After the event, the Council went into a closed-door session with the newly sworn-in HoS part of the meeting.