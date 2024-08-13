Edun meets Lokpobiri, Kyari, NNPCL over naira crude sales

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, has met with key stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), to sell crude oil to local refineries in naira.

Those in attendance included the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Lydia Jafiya. Disclosing this in a post on its official X page, the Finance Ministry said the meeting was held on Monday in Abuja.

It stated that the initiative is intended to strengthen the domestic economy and support the sustainable operations of local refineries, including the Dangote Refinery. “On Monday, the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, led a key meeting aimed at implementing President Tinubu’s directive for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited to sell crude oil to local refineries in Naira,” the post read.

